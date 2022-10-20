English
    South Indian Bank Q2 profit at Rs 223 crore

    PTI
    October 20, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

    South Indian Bank (SIB) on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 223.10 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as provisions for bad loans came down significantly. The lender had posted a net loss of Rs 187.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

    Total income during July-September 2022-23 was up 10.6 per cent at Rs 1,995.24 crore as against Rs 1,803.76 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SIB said in a regulatory filing. The interest income grew to Rs 1,740.14 crore from Rs 1,646.59 crore.

    Asset quality of the lender improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fell to 5.67 per cent of gross advances as of end-September 2022 from 6.65 per cent by end of September 2021. In value terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 3,856.13 crore as against Rs 3,879.60 crore.

    Net NPAs (bad loans) were trimmed to 2.51 per cent (Rs 1,647.13 crore) as against 3.85 per cent (Rs 2,178.49 crore). Provisions for bad loans and contingencies fell down by more than 57 per cent to Rs 179.29 crore during the quarter as against Rs 419.59 crore reserved for the year-ago period.

    South Indian Bank stock settled at Rs 10.49 on BSE, up 3.35 per cent from the previous close.
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 04:59 pm
