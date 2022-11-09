English
    Coal India Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Coal India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 425.66 crore in September 2022 up 27.94% from Rs. 332.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,694.00 crore in September 2022 up 48.58% from Rs. 1,813.13 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,755.01 crore in September 2022 up 48.97% from Rs. 1,849.40 crore in September 2021.

    Coal India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.94 in September 2021.

    Coal India shares closed at 249.55 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.33% returns over the last 6 months and 45.34% over the last 12 months.

    Coal India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations425.6630.20332.70
    Other Operating Income--290.30--
    Total Income From Operations425.66320.50332.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.540.870.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods123.84----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.80-6.79--
    Power & Fuel--2.00--
    Employees Cost125.6395.09147.46
    Depreciation14.695.235.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.2543.9525.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax104.91180.15153.73
    Other Income2,635.4136.731,690.29
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,740.32216.881,844.02
    Interest0.460.480.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,739.86216.401,843.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,739.86216.401,843.65
    Tax45.8655.4230.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,694.00160.981,813.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,694.00160.981,813.13
    Equity Share Capital6,162.736,162.736,162.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.370.262.94
    Diluted EPS4.370.262.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.370.262.94
    Diluted EPS4.370.262.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:10 am