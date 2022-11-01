CMS Info System Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 471.67 crore, up 26.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 471.67 crore in September 2022 up 26.77% from Rs. 372.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 72.52 crore in September 2022 up 37.38% from Rs. 52.79 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 137.06 crore in September 2022 up 42.36% from Rs. 96.28 crore in September 2021.

CMS Info System EPS has increased to Rs. 4.71 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.57 in September 2021.