Clean Science Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.86 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 216.86 crore in March 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 204.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.12% from Rs. 62.37 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.71 crore in March 2023 up 29.27% from Rs. 91.06 crore in March 2022.

Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

Clean Science shares closed at 1,527.40 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.69% over the last 12 months.