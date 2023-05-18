English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Clean Science Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 216.86 crore, up 5.99% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Clean Science & Technology are:

    Net Sales at Rs 216.86 crore in March 2023 up 5.99% from Rs. 204.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.53 crore in March 2023 up 29.12% from Rs. 62.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 117.71 crore in March 2023 up 29.27% from Rs. 91.06 crore in March 2022.

    Clean Science EPS has increased to Rs. 7.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.87 in March 2022.

    Clean Science shares closed at 1,527.40 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.72% returns over the last 6 months and -11.69% over the last 12 months.

    Clean Science & Technology
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations216.86237.36204.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations216.86237.36204.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.9473.9980.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.863.80-9.76
    Power & Fuel18.07----
    Employees Cost12.8111.799.28
    Depreciation10.068.897.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.8239.5740.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.0299.3276.68
    Other Income12.6312.557.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.65111.8784.04
    Interest0.130.060.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.52111.8183.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.52111.8183.91
    Tax26.9928.0221.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.5383.7962.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.5383.7962.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.5383.7962.37
    Equity Share Capital10.6210.6210.62
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.587.895.87
    Diluted EPS7.587.885.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.587.895.87
    Diluted EPS7.587.885.87
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 18, 2023