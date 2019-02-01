CL Educate Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore, down 6.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.33 crore in December 2018 down 6.3% from Rs. 30.23 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.88 crore in December 2018 up 214.24% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in December 2018 up 1281.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2017.

CL Educate EPS has increased to Rs. 2.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.77 in December 2017.

CL Educate shares closed at 125.55 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.50% returns over the last 6 months and -52.98% over the last 12 months.