LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
City Union Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.05 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

February 05, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for City Union Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.05 crore in December 2020 up 14.46% from Rs. 427.2667 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.93 crore in December 2020 down 11.69% from Rs. 192.43 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 458.43 crore in December 2020 up 48.63% from Rs. 308.43 crore in December 2019.

City Union Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2019.

City Union Bank shares closed at 175.85 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.36% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.

City Union Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills890.67898.82883.60
(b) Income on Investment146.96152.16163.13
(c) Int. on balances With RBI8.798.2011.88
(d) Others1.601.772.26
Other Income229.77169.32142.37
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended558.98585.82633.60
Employees Cost120.19119.87113.36
Other Expenses140.20139.92147.85
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies458.43384.67308.43
Provisions And Contingencies218.50177.0081.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax239.93207.67227.43
Tax70.0050.0035.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities169.93157.67192.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period169.93157.67192.43
Equity Share Capital73.8473.8473.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.------
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.302.142.62
Diluted EPS2.282.122.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.302.142.62
Diluted EPS2.282.122.58
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA1,071.691,220.581,185.43
ii) Net NPA527.15631.44649.41
i) % of Gross NPA2.943.443.50
ii) % of Net NPA1.471.811.95
Return on Assets %1.291.231.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Banks - Private Sector #City Union Bank #Earnings First-Cut #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 09:33 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved.