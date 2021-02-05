City Union Bank Standalone December 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.05 crore, up 14.46% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 489.05 crore in December 2020 up 14.46% from Rs. 427.2667 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.93 crore in December 2020 down 11.69% from Rs. 192.43 crore in December 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 458.43 crore in December 2020 up 48.63% from Rs. 308.43 crore in December 2019.

City Union Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.62 in December 2019.

City Union Bank shares closed at 175.85 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 50.36% returns over the last 6 months and -23.53% over the last 12 months.