    Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 93.76% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 93.76% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    Choksi Imaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.080.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.080.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.83--0.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.000.020.22
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.780.030.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.090.15
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.420.350.31
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.45-0.25
    Other Income0.400.300.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.13-0.15-0.21
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.13-0.15-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.13-0.15-0.21
    Tax-0.010.02-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-0.17-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-0.17-0.20
    Equity Share Capital3.903.903.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.44-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.44-0.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.32-0.44-0.51
    Diluted EPS-0.32-0.44-0.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
