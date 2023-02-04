Choksi Imaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 93.76% Y-o-Y
February 04, 2023 / 12:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Choksi Imaging are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 93.76% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.
Choksi Imaging shares closed at 43.65 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.68% over the last 12 months.
|Choksi Imaging
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.08
|0.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.08
|0.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.83
|--
|0.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.00
|0.02
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.78
|0.03
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.09
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.35
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.45
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.40
|0.30
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.13
|-0.15
|-0.21
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.02
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-0.17
|-0.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-0.17
|-0.20
|Equity Share Capital
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.51
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.44
|-0.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited