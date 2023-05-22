CESC Q4 net profit remains flat at Rs 445 crore

CESC

Power utility CESC Ltd on Monday posted a flat consolidated net profit of Rs 445 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Its profit in January-March 2022 was at Rs 445 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

The company's total income was at Rs 3,208 crore in the quarter, higher than Rs 3,092 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses were at Rs 3,099 crore, higher from Rs 2,836 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the reappointment of Debasish Banerjee for another year with effect from May 28, 2023.

The said re-appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company.

The present tenure of Banerjee as Managing Director (Distribution) of the company will expire at the close of business hours on May 27, 2023.

Kolkata-based CESC Ltd belongs to RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group and is a vertically integrated power utility engaged in generation, transmission and distribution of electricity.