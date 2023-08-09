English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Century Enka Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 428.50 crore, down 24.53% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Enka are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.50 crore in June 2023 down 24.53% from Rs. 567.79 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in June 2023 down 66% from Rs. 40.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.09 crore in June 2023 down 53.31% from Rs. 64.45 crore in June 2022.

    Century Enka EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 18.44 in June 2022.

    Century Enka shares closed at 449.60 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.08% returns over the last 6 months and -0.38% over the last 12 months.

    Century Enka
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.50472.62567.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.50472.62567.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials304.18289.44362.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.4310.1033.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.5714.58-26.21
    Power & Fuel62.3856.2062.92
    Employees Cost29.6130.6129.36
    Depreciation11.1911.6610.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses43.0949.0444.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.1910.9951.09
    Other Income8.717.173.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9018.1654.35
    Interest1.051.250.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.8516.9154.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.8516.9154.01
    Tax4.152.4013.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.7014.5140.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.7014.5140.30
    Equity Share Capital21.8521.8521.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.276.6418.44
    Diluted EPS6.276.6418.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.276.6418.44
    Diluted EPS6.276.6418.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Century Enka #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade
    first published: Aug 9, 2023 09:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!