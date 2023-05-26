English
    Ceinsys Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ceinsys Tech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in March 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 50.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2023 up 559.21% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in March 2023 up 245.01% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2022.

    Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 139.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.93% over the last 12 months.

    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.4139.2550.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.4139.2550.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods12.5011.628.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.190.141.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.7314.059.15
    Depreciation0.680.720.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.9712.9325.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.72-0.204.72
    Other Income0.300.020.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.02-0.184.97
    Interest2.282.191.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.74-2.383.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.74-2.383.24
    Tax4.73-1.231.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.01-1.151.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.01-1.151.82
    Equity Share Capital15.4315.4315.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.78-0.741.34
    Diluted EPS7.78-0.741.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.78-0.741.34
    Diluted EPS7.78-0.741.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

