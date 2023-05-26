Ceinsys Tech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore, up 22.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.41 crore in March 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 50.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.01 crore in March 2023 up 559.21% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.70 crore in March 2023 up 245.01% from Rs. 5.71 crore in March 2022.

Ceinsys Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 7.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.34 in March 2022.

Ceinsys Tech shares closed at 139.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.60% returns over the last 6 months and -13.93% over the last 12 months.