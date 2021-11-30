CCCL Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore, down 33.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.55 crore in September 2021 down 33.88% from Rs. 58.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.03 crore in September 2021 up 29.07% from Rs. 31.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2021 up 68.91% from Rs. 11.29 crore in September 2020.

CCCL shares closed at 0.75 on November 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 15.38% returns over the last 6 months and 114.29% over the last 12 months.