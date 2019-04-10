Castrol India Q4 PAT seen up 27% YoY to Rs. 230 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels sector. The brokerage house expects Castrol India to report net profit at Rs. 230 crore up 27% year-on-year (up 9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,047.3 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 29 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 353.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.