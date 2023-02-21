Career Point Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.87% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.

Career Point shares closed at 169.40 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and 49.71% over the last 12 months.