    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Career Point Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore, up 1.48% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Career Point are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.13 crore in December 2022 up 1.48% from Rs. 10.97 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2022 up 11.16% from Rs. 3.70 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.87% from Rs. 6.55 crore in December 2021.

    Career Point EPS has increased to Rs. 2.26 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.04 in December 2021.

    Career Point shares closed at 169.40 on February 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.14% returns over the last 6 months and 49.71% over the last 12 months.

    Career Point
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.1313.8510.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.1313.8510.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.150.420.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-0.160.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.102.132.07
    Depreciation0.780.790.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.172.942.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.887.735.08
    Other Income1.340.550.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.228.285.70
    Interest0.210.200.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.018.085.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.018.085.31
    Tax1.901.841.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.126.243.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.126.243.70
    Equity Share Capital18.1918.1918.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.263.432.04
    Diluted EPS2.263.432.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.263.432.04
    Diluted EPS2.263.432.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

