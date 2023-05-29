English
    Captain Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.72 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 58.86 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 90.58% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 43.86% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

    Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

    Captain Poly shares closed at 20.87 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.64% over the last 12 months.

    Captain Polyplast
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations76.7271.6358.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations76.7271.6358.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials58.8651.2943.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods-3.973.97--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.25-0.110.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.663.472.14
    Depreciation0.690.890.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.569.967.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.652.143.76
    Other Income-2.742.900.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.925.044.52
    Interest2.662.412.63
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.262.641.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.262.641.89
    Tax1.680.100.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.582.541.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.582.541.35
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.500.26
    Diluted EPS0.500.500.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.500.500.26
    Diluted EPS0.500.500.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Captain Poly #Captain Polyplast #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am