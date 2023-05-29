Captain Poly Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 76.72 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.72 crore in March 2023 up 30.34% from Rs. 58.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2023 up 90.58% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2023 up 43.86% from Rs. 5.29 crore in March 2022.

Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2022.

Captain Poly shares closed at 20.87 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.67% returns over the last 6 months and 20.64% over the last 12 months.