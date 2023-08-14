English
    Captain Poly Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 72.62 crore, up 78.52% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Captain Polyplast are:

    Net Sales at Rs 72.62 crore in June 2023 up 78.52% from Rs. 40.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2023 up 1177% from Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.14 crore in June 2023 up 147.42% from Rs. 3.29 crore in June 2022.

    Captain Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 0.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

    Captain Poly shares closed at 22.57 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 13.13% returns over the last 6 months and 38.47% over the last 12 months.

    Captain Polyplast
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations72.6276.7240.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations72.6276.7240.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials52.2358.8632.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods---3.97--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.601.25-2.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.982.662.33
    Depreciation0.580.690.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.687.565.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.759.651.81
    Other Income0.80-2.740.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.566.922.64
    Interest2.532.662.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.034.260.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.034.260.43
    Tax1.251.540.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.782.720.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.782.720.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.782.720.30
    Equity Share Capital10.0810.0810.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.570.05
    Diluted EPS0.760.570.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.760.570.05
    Diluted EPS0.760.570.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:22 pm

