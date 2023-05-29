Capital Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, down 27.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in March 2023 down 27.84% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2023 down 4971.19% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.46 crore in March 2023 down 569.44% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2022.
Capital Trust shares closed at 67.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.
|Capital Trust
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.64
|19.55
|27.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.64
|19.55
|27.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.75
|9.64
|9.90
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.70
|10.03
|5.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.93
|-0.24
|11.27
|Other Income
|0.35
|0.26
|0.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.57
|0.02
|12.09
|Interest
|4.29
|4.84
|10.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-61.86
|-4.82
|1.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-61.86
|-4.82
|1.44
|Tax
|-15.82
|-1.28
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-46.04
|-3.54
|0.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-46.04
|-3.54
|0.95
|Equity Share Capital
|16.22
|16.22
|16.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.39
|-2.18
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-28.39
|-2.18
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-28.39
|-2.18
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-28.39
|-2.18
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited