Capital Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, down 27.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in March 2023 down 27.84% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2023 down 4971.19% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.46 crore in March 2023 down 569.44% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2022.

Capital Trust shares closed at 67.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.