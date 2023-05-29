English
    Capital Trust Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore, down 27.84% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Capital Trust are:

    Net Sales at Rs 19.64 crore in March 2023 down 27.84% from Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.04 crore in March 2023 down 4971.19% from Rs. 0.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 57.46 crore in March 2023 down 569.44% from Rs. 12.24 crore in March 2022.

    Capital Trust shares closed at 67.10 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -26.67% returns over the last 6 months and -33.60% over the last 12 months.

    Capital Trust
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations19.6419.5527.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations19.6419.5527.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.759.649.90
    Depreciation0.110.110.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses68.7010.035.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.93-0.2411.27
    Other Income0.350.260.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.570.0212.09
    Interest4.294.8410.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-61.86-4.821.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-61.86-4.821.44
    Tax-15.82-1.280.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-46.04-3.540.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-46.04-3.540.95
    Equity Share Capital16.2216.2216.22
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.39-2.180.58
    Diluted EPS-28.39-2.180.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-28.39-2.180.58
    Diluted EPS-28.39-2.180.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 10:44 am