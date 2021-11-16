Capital Trust Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.21 crore, up 0.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.21 crore in September 2021 up 0.44% from Rs. 26.10 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2021 down 0.56% from Rs. 0.87 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.74 crore in September 2021 down 10.08% from Rs. 9.72 crore in September 2020.

Capital Trust EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in September 2020.

Capital Trust shares closed at 104.65 on November 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 17.06% returns over the last 6 months and 56.31% over the last 12 months.