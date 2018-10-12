Cadila Healthcare Q2 PAT may dip 25.4% YoY to Rs. 375.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Cadila Healthcare to report net profit at Rs. 375.4 crore down 25.4% year-on-year (down 18.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 7.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,986.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 28.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 611.3 crore.

