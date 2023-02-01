C. E. Info Syst Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.25 crore, up 37.62% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) are:Net Sales at Rs 59.25 crore in December 2022 up 37.62% from Rs. 43.05 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.85 crore in December 2022 up 89.47% from Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.40 crore in December 2022 up 79.52% from Rs. 21.39 crore in December 2021.
C. E. Info Syst EPS has increased to Rs. 5.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.96 in December 2021.
|C. E. Info Syst shares closed at 1,135.90 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.83% returns over the last 6 months and -16.47% over the last 12 months.
|C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|59.25
|67.10
|43.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|59.25
|67.10
|43.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.26
|2.18
|2.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.37
|6.74
|0.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|-0.08
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.03
|13.01
|14.75
|Depreciation
|1.57
|1.66
|1.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.98
|14.79
|9.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|25.98
|28.80
|13.22
|Other Income
|10.85
|7.34
|6.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.83
|36.14
|19.49
|Interest
|0.38
|0.42
|0.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|36.45
|35.72
|19.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|36.45
|35.72
|19.00
|Tax
|6.60
|9.57
|3.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|29.85
|26.15
|15.75
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|29.85
|26.15
|15.75
|Equity Share Capital
|10.73
|10.73
|10.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.56
|4.87
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|4.77
|2.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.56
|4.87
|2.96
|Diluted EPS
|5.44
|4.77
|2.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited