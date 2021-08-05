MARKET NEWS

Buy KPR Mill; target of Rs 2310: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on KPR Mill has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2310 in its research report dated July 30, 2021.

August 05, 2021 / 10:12 AM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on KPR Mill


KPR Mill is among select vertically integrated textile players in India (from yarn to garments) that has displayed a consistent revenue growth and positive operating margin trajectory with strong return ratios. It is one of India’s largest knitted garment manufacturer with total capacity of 157 million pieces (post expansion) Consistently, over the years, it has maintained ~18%+ margins with average RoCE of ~20% and D/E ratio of 0.3x


Outlook


We like KPR as a structural long term story to play the apparel export space. We maintain BUY recommendation on the stock We value KPR at Rs 2310 i.e. 21x FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #KPR Mill #Recommendations
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:12 am

