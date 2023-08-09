BSE Q1 net profit grows 11x to Rs 440 crore on CDSL stake sale

BSE's revenue from operations in the quarter increased by around 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 215.62 crore.

Bombay Stock Exchange on August 9 reported consolidated net profit of Rs 440 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. This is 11 times the exchange's net profit of Rs 40 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

During Q1 FY24, BSE had divested 5 percent stake in its associate company Central Depository Services (India) Limited to meet the requirement of SEBI directives.

The profit on divestment amounting to Rs 406.62 crore has been shown as an exceptional item, thus giving a boost to the bottom line.

Meanwhile, BSE's revenue from operations in the quarter increased by around 16 percent year-on-year to Rs 215.62 crore. The exchange's expenses jumped 11.6 percent YoY to Rs 173.4 crore.

During the quarter, BSE took a fresh stab at reviving F&O segment with weekly options. It reduced the lot size for Sensex F&O contracts to 10 from 15 earlier. For the Bankex index, the lot size was changed to 15, instead of 20 earlier. Contracts for both now expire on Fridays, instead of Thursdays.

BSE's Q1 result comes two weeks after NSE's. For the quarter ended June, National Stock Exchange reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,844 crore, up by 9 percent YoY.

