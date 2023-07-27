NSE Q1 profit up 9% at Rs 1,844 crore, contributes Rs 7,889 crore to the exchequer

On a consolidated basis, NSE's earnings per share increased to Rs 37.26 in Q1 FY 24 from Rs 34.13 in Q1 FY 23

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on July 27 reported a net profit of Rs 1,844 crore on a consolidated basis for Q1 FY24, up by 9 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The exchange's consolidated income from operations came in at Rs 2,987 crore for Q1 FY 24, up by 13 percent YoY.

"Apart from trading revenue, the revenue from operations was also supported by other revenue lines which includes listing, index services, data services and colocation services," said the exchange in a press release.

NSE also informed that it contributed Rs 7,889 crore to the exchequer during the quarter, of which STT comprised of Rs 6,411 crore, stamp duty of Rs 503 crore, GST of Rs 475 crore, income tax of Rs 225 crore and SEBI Rs 275 crore.

On a consolidated basis, earnings per share increased to Rs 37.26 in Q1 FY 24 from Rs 34.13 in Q1 FY 23.

On the trading volumes front, cash markets recorded an average daily traded volumes (ADTVs) of Rs 58,593 crores, up 4 percent YoY. Meanwhile, equity futures clocked an ADTV of Rs 1,04,056 crores, down 13 percent YoY and equity options (premium value) ADTVs stood at Rs 54,210 crore, up 33 percent YoY.

On a standalone basis, NSE's total operating income grew 14 percent YoY to Rs 2,833 crore. At the operating EBITDA level, NSE on a standalone basis posted an EBITDA margin of 69 percent for Q1 FY24 compared to 77 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.