    Brooks Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y

    November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.

    Brooks Labs shares closed at 109.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.

    Brooks Laboratories
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0817.1221.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0817.1221.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.1714.5010.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.862.791.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.29-1.134.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.225.714.58
    Depreciation2.281.981.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.353.855.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.51-10.58-6.33
    Other Income0.140.030.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-11.37-10.55-5.78
    Interest0.630.620.75
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-12.00-11.17-6.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-12.00-11.17-6.53
    Tax-3.85-1.77-1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.14-9.40-4.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.14-9.40-4.70
    Minority Interest3.19----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.27---0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.68-9.40-4.83
    Equity Share Capital24.7024.7024.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.19-3.80-1.97
    Diluted EPS-3.19-3.80-1.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.19-3.80-1.97
    Diluted EPS-3.19-3.80-1.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 17, 2022 07:11 pm