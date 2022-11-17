Brooks Labs Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore, down 13.95% Y-o-Y
November 17, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.08 crore in September 2022 down 13.95% from Rs. 21.01 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 up 3.08% from Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 9.09 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 4.04 crore in September 2021.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 109.85 on November 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 31.32% returns over the last 6 months and -1.57% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.08
|17.12
|21.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.08
|17.12
|21.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.17
|14.50
|10.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.86
|2.79
|1.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.29
|-1.13
|4.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.22
|5.71
|4.58
|Depreciation
|2.28
|1.98
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.35
|3.85
|5.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.51
|-10.58
|-6.33
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.03
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-11.37
|-10.55
|-5.78
|Interest
|0.63
|0.62
|0.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-12.00
|-11.17
|-6.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-12.00
|-11.17
|-6.53
|Tax
|-3.85
|-1.77
|-1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.14
|-9.40
|-4.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.14
|-9.40
|-4.70
|Minority Interest
|3.19
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.27
|--
|-0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.68
|-9.40
|-4.83
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-3.80
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-3.80
|-1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.19
|-3.80
|-1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-3.19
|-3.80
|-1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited