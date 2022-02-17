Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Brooks Laboratories are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore in December 2021 down 9.15% from Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021 down 189.78% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021 down 870.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.
Brooks Labs shares closed at 92.60 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.
|Brooks Laboratories
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.01
|21.01
|20.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.01
|21.01
|20.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|15.45
|10.57
|14.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.11
|1.01
|1.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.80
|4.14
|-2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.99
|4.58
|3.68
|Depreciation
|1.88
|1.74
|1.72
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.63
|5.31
|3.55
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.26
|-6.33
|-2.38
|Other Income
|0.37
|0.56
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.90
|-5.78
|-2.34
|Interest
|0.74
|0.75
|0.78
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-8.64
|-6.53
|-3.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-8.64
|-6.53
|-3.12
|Tax
|-1.23
|-1.82
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.40
|-4.70
|-3.12
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.40
|-4.70
|-3.12
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.13
|0.56
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.40
|-4.83
|-2.56
|Equity Share Capital
|24.70
|24.70
|24.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|-1.97
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-1.97
|-1.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.14
|-1.97
|-1.03
|Diluted EPS
|-3.16
|-1.97
|-1.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited