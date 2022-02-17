Brooks Labs Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore, down 9.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.01 crore in December 2021 down 9.15% from Rs. 20.92 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.40 crore in December 2021 down 189.78% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.02 crore in December 2021 down 870.97% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2020.

Brooks Labs shares closed at 92.60 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and 68.21% over the last 12 months.