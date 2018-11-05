Bronze Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.64% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bronze Infra-Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 92.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2018 down 995.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2018 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.
Bronze Infra shares closed at 0.30 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -56.52% over the last 12 months.
|
|Bronze Infra-Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.01
|0.01
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.12
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|--
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.01
|0.04
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.06
|Other Income
|-0.32
|0.36
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.29
|-0.03
|Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|0.29
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|0.29
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.33
|0.29
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.33
|0.29
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|17.28
|17.28
|17.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.17
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited