Bronze Infra Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 92.64% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in September 2018 down 92.64% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2018 down 995.68% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2018 down 1000% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2017.

Bronze Infra shares closed at 0.30 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given -38.78% returns over the last 6 months and -56.52% over the last 12 months.