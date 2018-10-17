Britannia Q2 PAT seen up 12.5% YoY to Rs. 290 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia to report net profit at Rs. 290 crore up 12.5% year-on-year (up 13.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13.5 percent Y-o-Y to Rs. 2,890 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 15.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 11.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 440 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.