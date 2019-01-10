Britannia Industries (Consolidated) Q3 PAT seen up 19.9% YoY to Rs. 316 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) Earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Britannia Industries (Consolidated) to report net profit at Rs. 316 crore up 19.9% year-on-year (up 4.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,890.6 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 19.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 477.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.