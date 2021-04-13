Brigade Enterprises Q4 PAT seen up 931.3% YoY to Rs. 27.6 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects Brigade Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 27.6 crore up 931.3% year-on-year.

Net Sales are expected to increase by 21.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 672 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 164.8 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

