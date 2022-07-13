Brigade Enterprises Q1 PAT seen to Rs. 40 cr: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate & Building Material sector. The brokerage house expects Brigade Enterprises to report net profit at Rs. 40 crore (up 23.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 148.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 951 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 97.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 220 crore.

