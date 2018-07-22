BPCL Q1 PAT seen up 211.9% YoY to Rs. 2,322.4 cr: KR Choksey

KR Choksey has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects BPCL to report net profit at Rs. 2,322.4 crore up 211.9% year-on-year (down 13.1% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 18 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 67,391.2 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 209.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,793.3 crore.

