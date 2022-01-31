BPCL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 95,326.00 crore, up 44.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95,326.00 crore in December 2021 up 44.27% from Rs. 66,074.93 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,805.09 crore in December 2021 up 79.21% from Rs. 1,565.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5,711.93 crore in December 2021 down 7.71% from Rs. 6,188.83 crore in December 2020.

BPCL EPS has increased to Rs. 13.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.96 in December 2020.

BPCL shares closed at 382.50 on January 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.45% returns over the last 6 months and -2.67% over the last 12 months.