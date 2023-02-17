Bosch Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore, up 17.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,659.90 crore in December 2022 up 17.72% from Rs. 3,109.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.70 crore in December 2022 up 36.07% from Rs. 234.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 534.90 crore in December 2022 up 22.22% from Rs. 437.66 crore in December 2021.

Bosch EPS has increased to Rs. 108.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 79.70 in December 2021.

Bosch shares closed at 18,135.25 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 13.37% over the last 12 months.