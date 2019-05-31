Blue Blends Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, down 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in March 2019 down 62.36% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2019 up 39.93% from Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2019 down 26.21% from Rs. 14.50 crore in March 2018.

Blue Blends shares closed at 2.50 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -77.68% over the last 12 months.