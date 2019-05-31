Blue Blends Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore, down 62.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Blue Blends (India) are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.97 crore in March 2019 down 62.36% from Rs. 31.79 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 21.56 crore in March 2019 up 39.93% from Rs. 35.89 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 18.30 crore in March 2019 down 26.21% from Rs. 14.50 crore in March 2018.
Blue Blends shares closed at 2.50 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -37.50% returns over the last 6 months and -77.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Blue Blends (India)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.97
|12.58
|31.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.97
|12.58
|31.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|7.47
|25.35
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.76
|2.62
|10.47
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.93
|1.28
|2.00
|Depreciation
|0.62
|0.51
|0.56
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.12
|6.29
|8.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.53
|-5.58
|-15.11
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.27
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-18.92
|-5.30
|-15.06
|Interest
|2.27
|1.91
|3.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-21.19
|-7.21
|-18.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-8.87
|-20.29
|P/L Before Tax
|-21.19
|-16.08
|-38.42
|Tax
|0.37
|--
|-2.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-21.56
|-16.08
|-35.89
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-21.56
|-16.08
|-35.89
|Equity Share Capital
|21.65
|21.65
|21.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.96
|-7.43
|-16.83
|Diluted EPS
|-9.96
|-7.43
|-16.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.96
|-7.43
|-16.83
|Diluted EPS
|-9.96
|-7.43
|-16.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited