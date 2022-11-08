English
    Bliss GVS Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 172.43 crore, down 12.02% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 172.43 crore in September 2022 down 12.02% from Rs. 195.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.85 crore in September 2022 down 34.86% from Rs. 21.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.70 crore in September 2022 down 23.41% from Rs. 34.86 crore in September 2021.

    Bliss GVS EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in September 2021.

    Bliss GVS shares closed at 75.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.

    Bliss GVS Pharma
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations172.43188.66195.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations172.43188.66195.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.1280.58115.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.2613.874.68
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.390.72-14.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.9720.5518.94
    Depreciation4.604.554.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.1434.0841.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.9434.3025.11
    Other Income2.157.015.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.1041.3130.56
    Interest1.912.110.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.1939.2029.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.1939.2029.89
    Tax4.1911.727.83
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.0027.4822.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.0027.4822.06
    Minority Interest-2.15-1.76-0.79
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates13.8525.7221.27
    Equity Share Capital10.3910.3810.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.482.05
    Diluted EPS1.312.442.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.332.482.05
    Diluted EPS1.312.442.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

