Birlasoft Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,071.91 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,071.91 crore in December 2021 up 21.7% from Rs. 880.78 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.97 crore in December 2021 up 18.24% from Rs. 96.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.51 crore in December 2021 up 9.67% from Rs. 160.03 crore in December 2020.

Birlasoft EPS has increased to Rs. 4.07 in December 2021 from Rs. 3.47 in December 2020.

Birlasoft shares closed at 437.90 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.19% returns over the last 6 months and 69.79% over the last 12 months.