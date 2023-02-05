English
    Birla Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

    February 05, 2023 / 09:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Birla Corporation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 1,116.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.19 crore in December 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

    Birla Corporation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,284.551,262.781,116.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,284.551,262.781,116.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials291.33273.64239.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.947.397.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-102.69-46.98-46.50
    Power & Fuel--420.94309.00
    Employees Cost90.9391.6484.16
    Depreciation43.8243.4345.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses922.20515.70441.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.02-42.9836.05
    Other Income8.3543.0710.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.370.0946.06
    Interest29.7728.2425.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.60-28.1520.66
    Exceptional Items----7.00
    P/L Before Tax9.60-28.1527.66
    Tax2.58-11.051.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.02-17.1026.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.02-17.1026.35
    Equity Share Capital77.0177.0177.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-2.223.42
    Diluted EPS0.91-2.223.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.91-2.223.42
    Diluted EPS0.91-2.223.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
