Birla Corp Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore, up 15.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,284.55 crore in December 2022 up 15.04% from Rs. 1,116.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.02 crore in December 2022 down 73.36% from Rs. 26.35 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.19 crore in December 2022 down 8.78% from Rs. 91.20 crore in December 2021.

Birla Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.42 in December 2021.

