Biocon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 555.00 crore, up 17.34% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 555.00 489.50 473.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 555.00 489.50 473.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 286.40 241.20 277.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.60 0.60 0.80 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.40 -14.90 -61.40 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 111.50 112.20 96.70 Depreciation 29.10 29.80 27.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 141.80 122.60 125.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.00 -2.00 6.70 Other Income 59.90 98.90 36.70 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.90 96.90 43.40 Interest 21.40 -- 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 46.50 96.90 43.30 Exceptional Items -- 1,009.20 -- P/L Before Tax 46.50 1,106.10 43.30 Tax 11.30 118.60 17.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 35.20 987.50 25.50 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 35.20 987.50 25.50 Equity Share Capital 600.30 600.30 600.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 8.28 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.29 8.26 0.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 8.28 0.21 Diluted EPS 0.29 8.26 0.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --