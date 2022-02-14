Binani Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 23.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021 up 112% from Rs. 1.50 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2021 up 101.4% from Rs. 78.41 crore in December 2020.

Binani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.48 in December 2020.

Binani Ind shares closed at 5.55 on May 26, 2020 (NSE)