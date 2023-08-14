Bhilwara Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore, down 6.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.00 crore in June 2023 down 6.94% from Rs. 4.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2023 up 1011.16% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 up 83.33% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Bhilwara Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in June 2022.

Bhilwara Tech shares closed at 16.34 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.21% returns over the last 6 months and -9.22% over the last 12 months.