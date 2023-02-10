English
    Bharat Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 187.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 22.94% from Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2021.

    Bharat Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations189.35213.55187.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations189.35213.55187.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials98.81120.7391.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.30-2.887.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.5930.1126.84
    Depreciation5.194.964.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses51.2450.6645.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.829.9711.65
    Other Income3.991.920.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.8111.8912.12
    Interest4.393.974.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.427.927.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.427.927.68
    Tax0.832.161.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.595.766.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.595.766.14
    Equity Share Capital15.3610.2410.24
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.693.756.33
    Diluted EPS1.693.756.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.693.756.33
    Diluted EPS1.693.756.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
