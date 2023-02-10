Bharat Gears Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore, up 1.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.35 crore in December 2022 up 1.02% from Rs. 187.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in December 2022 down 57.82% from Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.00 crore in December 2022 down 22.94% from Rs. 16.87 crore in December 2021.

Bharat Gears EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.33 in December 2021.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 128.15 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.39% returns over the last 6 months and 11.89% over the last 12 months.