Bharat Gears Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 151.50 crore, up 44.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.50 crore in December 2020 up 44.4% from Rs. 104.92 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.74 crore in December 2020 up 159.25% from Rs. 8.00 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2020 up 1130.66% from Rs. 1.37 crore in December 2019.

Bharat Gears EPS has increased to Rs. 5.09 in December 2020 from Rs. 8.60 in December 2019.

Bharat Gears shares closed at 79.05 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.52% returns over the last 6 months and 38.56% over the last 12 months.