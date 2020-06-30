BF Utilities Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore, up 61.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.45 crore in March 2020 up 61.35% from Rs. 2.14 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 up 171.83% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.70 crore in March 2020 up 1788.89% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2019.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in March 2019.

BF Utilities shares closed at 199.35 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.27% returns over the last 6 months and 11.09% over the last 12 months.