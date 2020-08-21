Beardsell Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 62.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in June 2020 down 62.04% from Rs. 41.44 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020 down 16250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020 down 123.49% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2019.

Beardsell shares closed at 7.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -44.36% over the last 12 months.