Beardsell Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore, down 62.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Beardsell are:
Net Sales at Rs 15.73 crore in June 2020 down 62.04% from Rs. 41.44 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2020 down 16250% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2020 down 123.49% from Rs. 2.81 crore in June 2019.
Beardsell shares closed at 7.40 on August 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given -2.63% returns over the last 6 months and -44.36% over the last 12 months.
|Beardsell
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.73
|40.59
|41.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.73
|40.59
|41.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.37
|23.10
|23.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|2.62
|2.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.04
|-1.16
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.31
|4.09
|4.41
|Depreciation
|1.52
|1.59
|1.17
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.22
|9.53
|8.16
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|0.82
|1.48
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.25
|0.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.18
|1.07
|1.64
|Interest
|1.25
|1.66
|1.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.43
|-0.59
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.43
|-0.59
|0.15
|Tax
|-0.16
|0.13
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.27
|-0.72
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.27
|-0.72
|-0.02
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.27
|-0.72
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|5.62
|5.62
|5.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.26
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-0.26
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.16
|-0.26
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.16
|-0.26
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:01 am