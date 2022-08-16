BCL Enterprises Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BCL Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 149.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 141.84% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.
BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.92 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.66% returns over the last 6 months and 368.29% over the last 12 months.
|BCL Enterprises
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.18
|1.78
|7.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.18
|1.78
|7.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.18
|1.04
|9.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.09
|-0.31
|-2.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|-0.19
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.46
|-0.16
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.40
|1.19
|Other Income
|--
|0.05
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.45
|1.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.60
|1.45
|1.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.60
|1.45
|1.40
|Tax
|--
|0.16
|0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.60
|1.30
|1.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.60
|1.30
|1.21
|Equity Share Capital
|11.66
|11.66
|5.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.11
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.11
|2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.11
|2.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.11
|2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited