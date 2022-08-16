BCL Enterprises Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore, down 32.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.18 crore in June 2022 down 32.26% from Rs. 7.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022 down 149.31% from Rs. 1.21 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 down 141.84% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2021.

BCL Enterprises shares closed at 1.92 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -37.66% returns over the last 6 months and 368.29% over the last 12 months.