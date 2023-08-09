Bata India Q1 results: Net profit falls 10.3% to Rs 107.8 crore, revenue rises 1.6%

Bata India Q1FY24 results.

Bata India Ltd on August 9 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 106.8 crore for the June quarter of FY24, registering a decline of 10.3 percent from Rs 119.3 crore a year back.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 958.1 crore, rising 1.6 percent from Rs 943 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) for the quarter was at Rs 239.3crore declining by 2.2 percent. EBIDTA margin was at 25 percent and declined by 100 basis points YoY. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

On August 9, Bata India shares closed 3.30 percent lower to Rs 1698 on NSE.