Bank of Baroda Q2 Net Profit seen up 31.4% QoQ to Rs. 933 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the BFSI sector. The brokerage house expects Bank of Baroda to report net profit at Rs. 933 crore up 31.4% quarter-on-quarter.

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 51.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 4.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 6,787 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 44.6% Y-o-Y (up 4.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 4,455 crore.

