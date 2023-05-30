English
    Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 22.21% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bangalore Fort Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 22.21% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 214.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 68.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Bangalore Fort shares closed at 15.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.

    Bangalore Fort Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.447.5312.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.447.5312.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.327.349.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.03-0.130.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.020.07
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.280.121.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.210.140.16
    Other Income0.26--0.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.140.24
    Interest0.100.080.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.040.060.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.040.060.14
    Tax0.040.090.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.08-0.030.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.08-0.030.07
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.17-0.010.14
    Diluted EPS-0.17-0.010.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    #Bangalore Fort #Bangalore Fort Farms #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 10:25 am