Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 22.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bangalore Fort Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 22.21% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 214.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 68.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Bangalore Fort shares closed at 15.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.
|Bangalore Fort Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.44
|7.53
|12.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.44
|7.53
|12.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.32
|7.34
|9.96
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.03
|-0.13
|0.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.28
|0.12
|1.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|0.14
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.26
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.05
|0.14
|0.24
|Interest
|0.10
|0.08
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|0.06
|0.14
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|0.06
|0.14
|Tax
|0.04
|0.09
|0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.03
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.17
|-0.01
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited