Bangalore Fort Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore, down 22.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.44 crore in March 2023 down 22.21% from Rs. 12.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 down 214.84% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2023 down 68.97% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 15.50 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.32% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.