English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Bandhan Bank Q2 update: Loans, advances rise 22% to Rs 99,374 crore

    Bandhan Bank Q2 update: Total deposits of the private sector lender rose by 21 per cent to Rs 99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022.

    PTI
    October 08, 2022 / 04:05 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Bandhan Bank on Saturday reported a 22 per cent jump in loans and advances at Rs 99,374 crore at end of September quarter 2022. The Bank's loans and advances were Rs 81,661 crore in the year-ago period.

    Total deposits of the private sector lender rose by 21 per cent to Rs 99,365 crore at end of September quarter 2022, as against Rs 81,898 crore a year ago. Of this, retail deposits were of Rs 73,660 crore, which was higher by 7 per cent from the year ago's Rs 68,787 crore.

    The retail deposit includes current account and savings account (CASA) of Rs 40,509 crore, up by 11 per cent from a year earlier. CASA ratio was at 40.8 per cent as of September 30, 2022.

    Bank's retail deposit formed 74 per cent of the total deposits. Bandhan Bank said its pan India collection efficiency, excluding non-performing assets and including restructured customers, was 97 per cent, up from 96 per cent at end of June 2022 quarter.

    The lender said the numbers mentioned as on September 30, 2022 are provisional unaudited numbers and are subject to review /examination by the Audit Committee and board of directors.
    PTI
    Tags: #Bandhan Bank #Bandhan Bank Q2 Results #earnings #Results
    first published: Oct 8, 2022 04:03 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.