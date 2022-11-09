English
    Balkrishna Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore, down 80.85% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Balkrishna Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.46 crore in September 2022 down 80.85% from Rs. 59.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.80 crore in September 2022 down 400.04% from Rs. 7.93 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.72 crore in September 2022 down 839.05% from Rs. 2.10 crore in September 2021.

    Balkrishna shares closed at 34.00 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.60% returns over the last 6 months and 48.80% over the last 12 months.

    Balkrishna Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.4671.2759.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.4671.2759.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--48.3246.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.180.03--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.00-5.09-6.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.712.962.93
    Depreciation1.541.521.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.4028.9019.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.37-5.36-4.16
    Other Income0.110.160.48
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.26-5.21-3.67
    Interest2.722.182.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-23.98-7.39-5.76
    Exceptional Items----13.55
    P/L Before Tax-23.98-7.397.79
    Tax-0.18-0.24-0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-23.80-7.147.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-23.80-7.147.93
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.16-6.657.39
    Diluted EPS-22.16-6.657.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.16-6.657.39
    Diluted EPS-22.16-6.657.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

