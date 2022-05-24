Balkrishna Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore, down 7.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.90 crore in March 2022 down 7.79% from Rs. 54.12 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.59 crore in March 2022 down 31.14% from Rs. 4.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.03 crore in March 2022 down 259.84% from Rs. 1.27 crore in March 2021.

Balkrishna shares closed at 42.20 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 60.76% returns over the last 6 months and 65.17% over the last 12 months.